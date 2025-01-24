College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 25 Published 8:47 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

In one of the exciting matchups on the AAC college basketball schedule on Saturday, the Temple Owls and UTSA Roadrunners square off at UTSA Convocation Center — scroll down for our ATS picks.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Florida +5.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at East Carolina Pirates

South Florida Bulls at East Carolina Pirates
Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 4.7 points

Spread: East Carolina -5.5

East Carolina -5.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice -1 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 1 points

Spread: Rice -1

Rice -1 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Temple -2 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Temple Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Temple Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 2.9 points

Spread: Temple -2

Temple -2 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

