College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 25
Published 8:47 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
In one of the exciting matchups on the AAC college basketball schedule on Saturday, the Temple Owls and UTSA Roadrunners square off at UTSA Convocation Center — scroll down for our ATS picks.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: South Florida +5.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at East Carolina Pirates
- Spread: East Carolina -5.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Rice -1 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Spread: Rice -1
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Temple -2 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Temple Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Spread: Temple -2
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
