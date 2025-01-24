Published 8:38 am Friday, January 24, 2025

Charles William Mills, age 86, passed away at his residence in Oakland, MS on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until service time beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS with the interment to follow in Lambert Memorial Cemetery in Lambert, MS. Charles was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved spending days riding the country roads. He is survived by his companion of twenty-one years, Jean Tubbs of Oakland, MS; one daughter, Cathy Chandler (Frankie) of Grenada, MS; two daughters-in-law, Renee Mills of Crowder, MS and Chris Mills of Oxford, MS; twelve grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, two sisters, Martha McCullar (Tommy) of Batesville, MS; Glenda Cosby (Ronnie) of Batesville, MS and one brother, Larry Mills (Marette) of Oakland, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.J. & Lorene Farris Mills, two sons, Charles Richard “Ricky” Mills and Carl Randy Mills, two granddaughters, Joy Michelle Mills and Brooklyn Marie Hernandez, one sister Hazel Cornelison and two brothers, David Mills and Jimmy Mills. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider memorial contributions in honor of Charles Mills to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Kimbro Funeral Home 662-326-2881 www.kimbrofuneralhome.com