Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23?
Published 11:53 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in 10 of 43 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 178 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|3
|3
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
