Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23? Published 11:53 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 10 of 43 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 178 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

