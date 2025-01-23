Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23? Published 11:53 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 14 of 46 games this season, Forsberg has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

He has a 9.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 178 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

