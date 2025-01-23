Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 24
Published 7:28 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025
Two games on the Friday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Villanova Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Villanova 68
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9.9 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 21 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 76, Michigan 74
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 1.9 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
