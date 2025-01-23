Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 24 Published 7:28 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

Two games on the Friday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Villanova Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Villanova 68

Marquette 77, Villanova 68 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9.9 points

Marquette by 9.9 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-9.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Marquette-Villanova spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 21 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 76, Michigan 74

Purdue 76, Michigan 74 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 1.9 points

Purdue by 1.9 points Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)

Bet on the Purdue-Michigan spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: