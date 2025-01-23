Raptors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5 Published 4:32 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (29-15), on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena, battle the Toronto Raptors (11-32). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSE.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Favorite: –

Raptors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Raptors Grizzlies 110.9 Points Avg. 123.3 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115 46.8% Field Goal % 48.4% 34.9% Three Point % 37.2%

Raptors’ Top Players

RJ Barrett puts up 22.3 points per game while adding 5.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl is responsible for 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Gradey Dick is the top active three-point shooter for the Raptors, connecting on 2.3 per game.

Toronto’s blocks tend to come from Poeltl, who collects 1.2 per game. Scottie Barnes is a primary source of steals for Toronto, averaging 1.5 steals a game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. has the top Grizzlies spot in two categories among active players: scoring (22.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.4 rebounds per game). He also dishes out two assists per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has per-game averages of 9.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season.

Jaylen Wells cashes in on two treys per game.

Jackson is a strong defensive option with 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/27 Pelicans – Home – 1/29 Wizards – Away – 1/31 Bulls – Home – 2/2 Clippers – Home – 2/4 Knicks – Home – 2/5 Grizzlies – Home – 2/7 Thunder – Away – 2/9 Rockets – Away – 2/11 76ers – Away – 2/12 Cavaliers – Home – 2/21 Heat – Home –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/25 Jazz – Home – 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away – 2/3 Spurs – Home – 2/5 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away –

