Raptors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5
Published 4:32 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (29-15), on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena, battle the Toronto Raptors (11-32). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSE.
Raptors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Favorite: –
Raptors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Raptors
|Grizzlies
|110.9
|Points Avg.
|123.3
|117.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|37.2%
Raptors’ Top Players
- RJ Barrett puts up 22.3 points per game while adding 5.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds.
- Jakob Poeltl is responsible for 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
- Gradey Dick is the top active three-point shooter for the Raptors, connecting on 2.3 per game.
- Toronto’s blocks tend to come from Poeltl, who collects 1.2 per game. Scottie Barnes is a primary source of steals for Toronto, averaging 1.5 steals a game.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has the top Grizzlies spot in two categories among active players: scoring (22.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.4 rebounds per game). He also dishes out two assists per contest.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. has per-game averages of 9.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season.
- Jaylen Wells cashes in on two treys per game.
- Jackson is a strong defensive option with 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Raptors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/31
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/4
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|2/9
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/11
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/21
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/25
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|2/11
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
