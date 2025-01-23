Raptors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5

Published 4:32 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Grizzlies (29-15), on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena, battle the Toronto Raptors (11-32). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSE.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Raptors Grizzlies
110.9 Points Avg. 123.3
117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115
46.8% Field Goal % 48.4%
34.9% Three Point % 37.2%

Raptors’ Top Players

  • RJ Barrett puts up 22.3 points per game while adding 5.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds.
  • Jakob Poeltl is responsible for 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
  • Gradey Dick is the top active three-point shooter for the Raptors, connecting on 2.3 per game.
  • Toronto’s blocks tend to come from Poeltl, who collects 1.2 per game. Scottie Barnes is a primary source of steals for Toronto, averaging 1.5 steals a game.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has the top Grizzlies spot in two categories among active players: scoring (22.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.4 rebounds per game). He also dishes out two assists per contest.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. has per-game averages of 9.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season.
  • Jaylen Wells cashes in on two treys per game.
  • Jackson is a strong defensive option with 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/27 Pelicans Home
1/29 Wizards Away
1/31 Bulls Home
2/2 Clippers Home
2/4 Knicks Home
2/5 Grizzlies Home
2/7 Thunder Away
2/9 Rockets Away
2/11 76ers Away
2/12 Cavaliers Home
2/21 Heat Home

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/25 Jazz Home
1/27 Knicks Away
1/30 Rockets Home
2/2 Bucks Away
2/3 Spurs Home
2/5 Raptors Away
2/8 Thunder Home
2/11 Suns Away
2/12 Clippers Away
2/20 Pacers Away
2/21 Magic Away

