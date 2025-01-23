NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 24 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the contests is the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the Charlotte Hornets.

Check out our betting preview below for analysis of all the big games in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 24

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 10.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 10.6 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)

Over (226.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets -4.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.0 total projected points)

Over (222.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Grizzlies -11.5

Grizzlies -11.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 16.8 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 16.8 points) Total: 242.5 points

242.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.4 total projected points)

Over (232.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

