NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Picks for January 24

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-32) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 24, 2025 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have also won four games in a row.

For the best bets you can make on Friday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 11.5)

Against the spread, Memphis is 29-15-0 this year.

New Orleans’ record against the spread is 19-25-0.

As a 11.5-point favorite or greater, the Grizzlies have two wins ATS (2-2).

The Pelicans have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Under (241.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 241.5 combined points in 17 of 44 games this season.

The Pelicans have played nine games this season that have had more than 241.5 combined points scored.

The average point total in Memphis’ contests this year is 233.3, 8.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

New Orleans’ matchups this season have a 224.4-point average over/under, 17.1 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Pelicans are the NBA’s 17th-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

This outing features the NBA’s 27th-ranked (Pelicans) and 21st-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-649)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 29 times and won 22, or 75.9%, of those games.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win five times (16.1%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won two of its three games when favored by at least -649 on the moneyline.

New Orleans has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +475 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Grizzlies have a 86.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

