Published 7:44 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, January 24

Friday’s college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Michigan Wolverines taking on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Villanova Wildcats at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

