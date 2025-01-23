How to Watch the NBA Today, January 24 Published 10:26 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

On a Friday NBA menu that includes three exciting contests, the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one to catch in particular.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 24

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

