How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 24 Published 11:54 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (12-32) on January 24, 2025. The Pelicans have also won four games in a row.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 20-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 123.3 points per game the Grizzlies score are 6.1 more points than the Pelicans allow (117.2).

Memphis is 24-5 when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

New Orleans has compiled a 6-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fifth.

The Pelicans’ 109.2 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 115 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 115 points, New Orleans is 9-5.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies are posting 0.3 fewer points per game (123.1) than they are in road games (123.4).

In home games, Memphis is ceding 7.7 fewer points per game (111.2) than in road games (118.9).

At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.1 more treys per game (14.2) than in road games (14.1). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to away from home (37.3%).

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans average 112.8 points per game, 7.9 more than on the road (104.9). Defensively they give up 117 points per game at home, 0.6 less than on the road (117.6).

New Orleans is allowing fewer points at home (117 per game) than on the road (117.6).

At home the Pelicans are picking up 26.5 assists per game, 2.7 more than away (23.8).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Santi Aldama Questionable Illness Marcus Smart Out Finger Jake LaRavia Out Back Cam Spencer Out Thumb Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Yves Missi Questionable Illness Herbert Jones Out Shoulder Brandon Ingram Out Ankle Dejounte Murray Questionable Elbow Zion Williamson Out Illness

