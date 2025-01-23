How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, January 24 Published 11:49 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Friday college basketball schedule includes one game with an SEC team on the court. That matchup? The the LSU Tigers playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: