How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream – January 23
Published 6:41 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
The No. 24 Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) will host the Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Memphis has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 58th.
- The Tigers record 78.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 75.3 the Shockers give up.
- Memphis is 9-2 when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Wichita State is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Shockers are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 118th.
- The Shockers put up just 3.1 more points per game (77.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (74.1).
- Wichita State is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 78.8 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is posting 78.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging when playing on the road (79.8).
- The Tigers are ceding 73.0 points per game this year at home, which is 0.3 more points than they’re allowing away from home (72.7).
- At home, Memphis is averaging 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (8.2). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38.0%).
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison
- Wichita State averages 78.1 points per game at home, and 80.8 away.
- The Shockers give up 71.4 points per game at home, and 88.5 away.
- At home, Wichita State makes 4.9 trifectas per game, 2.9 fewer than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.5%) than away (40.3%) as well.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|W 74-70
|FedExForum
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|L 88-81
|Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|W 77-68
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|FedExForum
|1/26/2025
|UAB
|FedExForum
|1/30/2025
|@ Tulane
|–
|Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|@ UTSA
|L 88-75
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/14/2025
|Charlotte
|W 68-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/18/2025
|East Carolina
|L 75-72
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/23/2025
|@ Memphis
|FedExForum
|1/26/2025
|@ Tulsa
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/29/2025
|North Texas
|Charles Koch Arena
