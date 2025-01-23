How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream – January 23 Published 6:41 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The No. 24 Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) will host the Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Memphis has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 58th.

The Tigers record 78.8 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 75.3 the Shockers give up.

Memphis is 9-2 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Wichita State is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Shockers are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 118th.

The Shockers put up just 3.1 more points per game (77.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (74.1).

Wichita State is 9-2 when allowing fewer than 78.8 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is posting 78.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging when playing on the road (79.8).

The Tigers are ceding 73.0 points per game this year at home, which is 0.3 more points than they’re allowing away from home (72.7).

At home, Memphis is averaging 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (8.2). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38.0%).

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

Wichita State averages 78.1 points per game at home, and 80.8 away.

The Shockers give up 71.4 points per game at home, and 88.5 away.

At home, Wichita State makes 4.9 trifectas per game, 2.9 fewer than it averages away (7.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.5%) than away (40.3%) as well.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 East Carolina W 74-70 FedExForum 1/16/2025 @ Temple L 88-81 Liacouras Center 1/19/2025 @ Charlotte W 77-68 Dale F. Halton Arena 1/23/2025 Wichita State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 1/26/2025 UAB Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 1/30/2025 @ Tulane – Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 @ UTSA L 88-75 UTSA Convocation Center 1/14/2025 Charlotte W 68-59 Charles Koch Arena 1/18/2025 East Carolina L 75-72 Charles Koch Arena 1/23/2025 @ Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 1/26/2025 @ Tulsa Watch this game on ESPN+ Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/29/2025 North Texas Watch this game on ESPN+ Charles Koch Arena

