How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23

Published 8:43 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 23

Only one AAC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Wichita State Shockers playing the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Wichita State Shockers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - January 23

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream – January 23

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 23

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on TV or Streaming Live - January 23

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on TV or Streaming Live – January 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow