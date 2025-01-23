How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23 Published 8:43 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

Only one AAC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Wichita State Shockers playing the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Wichita State Shockers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

