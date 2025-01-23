Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today – January 24 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

As they get ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) on Friday, January 24 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET, the New Orleans Pelicans (12-32) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed four injured players.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 132-120 win against the Hornets in their most recent game on Wednesday. Desmond Bane scored a team-leading 24 points for the Grizzlies in the victory.

The Pelicans head into this contest on the heels of a 123-119 victory against the Jazz in overtime on Monday. CJ McCollum scored 45 points in the Pelicans’ win, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Back 7.8 4.4 3.1

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Herbert Jones SF Out Shoulder 10.3 3.9 3.3 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Elbow 17.2 6.6 7.7 Yves Missi C Questionable Illness 9.1 8.2 1.4 Brandon Ingram SF Out Ankle 22.2 5.6 5.2 Zion Williamson PF Questionable Illness 21.9 8.2 5.4

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

id: