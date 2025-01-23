College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 23 Published 12:47 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday’s AAC college basketball schedule has lots in store. Among those games is the Wichita State Shockers playing the Memphis Tigers, and we have picks against the spread below for all the games.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -13 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at Memphis Tigers

Memphis by 14.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -13

Memphis -13 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 23

January 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

