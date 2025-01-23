Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 23

Jonathan Marchessault and William Eklund will be two of the best players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, January 23 at 10:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 46 16 29 45
Jonathan Marchessault 46 15 23 38
Roman Josi 42 9 25 34
Steven Stamkos 46 16 15 31
Ryan O’Reilly 43 13 14 27
Sharks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Mikael Granlund 48 14 26 40
William Eklund 45 10 26 36
Macklin Celebrini 38 14 20 34
Fabian Zetterlund 50 13 17 30
Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29

Predators vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

  • The Predators offense’s 121 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
  • Nashville is ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 144 (3.1 per game).
  • The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.21%).
  • The Sharks have scored 130 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 26th in the NHL.
  • San Jose’s 178 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks have an 18.06% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 26 percentage.

