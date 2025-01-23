Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 24
Published 4:17 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks versus the Dayton Flyers is one of many solid options on Friday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +5.5 vs. Dayton
- Matchup: Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Dayton by 3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Dayton (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Le Moyne +6.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Le Moyne Dolphins
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-6.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Kent State +1.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +10.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at VCU Rams
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: VCU by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Michigan +3.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Stonehill -9.5 vs. Chicago State
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 11 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stonehill (-9.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Penn State +2.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Iowa by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Washington +4.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Bowling Green +1.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Toledo by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Toledo (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Marquette -9.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 9.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: