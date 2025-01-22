Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 23

Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, January 23

Thursday’s college basketball schedule includes two games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Maryland Terrapins squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Keep scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 24 Memphis Tigers vs. Wichita State Shockers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Memphis 84, Wichita State 69
  • Projected Favorite: Memphis by 14.9 points
  • Pick ATS: Memphis (-12.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Maryland 72
  • Projected Favorite: Illinois by 7.0 points
  • Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: State Farm Center
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

