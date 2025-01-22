Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 23
Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Thursday’s college basketball schedule includes two games with a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Maryland Terrapins squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Keep scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 24 Memphis Tigers vs. Wichita State Shockers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 84, Wichita State 69
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 14.9 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-12.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Memphis-Wichita State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Maryland 72
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 7.0 points
- Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)
Bet on the Illinois-Maryland spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.