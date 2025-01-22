Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 23 Published 9:42 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ (17-22-7) injury report has four players listed heading into their Thursday, January 23 game against the San Jose Sharks (14-30-6) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body Vitek Vanecek G Out Face Logan Couture C Out Groin Marc-Edouard Vlasic D Questionable Illness Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body Nico Sturm C Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 121 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Nashville has given up 144 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -23 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

With 130 goals (2.6 per game), the Sharks have the NHL’s 25th-ranked offense.

San Jose’s total of 178 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -48.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-238) Sharks (+195) 6

