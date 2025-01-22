Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 23

Published 9:42 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ (17-22-7) injury report has four players listed heading into their Thursday, January 23 game against the San Jose Sharks (14-30-6) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body
Vitek Vanecek G Out Face
Logan Couture C Out Groin
Marc-Edouard Vlasic D Questionable Illness
Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body
Nico Sturm C Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: San Jose, California
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 121 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.
  • Nashville has given up 144 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their -23 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

  • With 130 goals (2.6 per game), the Sharks have the NHL’s 25th-ranked offense.
  • San Jose’s total of 178 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -48.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-238) Sharks (+195) 6

