Memphis vs. Wichita State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 23 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Thursday’s game features the Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) and the Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) squaring off at FedExForum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-69 victory for heavily favored Memphis according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (12.5) against Wichita State. The two teams are projected to come in below the 156.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -12.5

Memphis -12.5 Point total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -1000, Wichita State +640

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 84, Wichita State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Wichita State

Pick ATS: Memphis (-12.5)

Memphis (-12.5) Pick OU: Under (156.5)

Memphis has compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Wichita State is 6-11-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in nine games, while Shockers games have gone over eight times. The teams put up 156 points per game combined, 0.5 less than this matchup’s over/under. Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while Wichita State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They’re putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are giving up 74.1 per outing to rank 257th in college basketball.

Memphis grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of its opponents.

Memphis connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball) at a 39.3% rate (12th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make while shooting 32.9% from deep.

The Tigers’ 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 152nd in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 164th in college basketball.

Memphis has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball action), 1.1 more than the 12.9 it forces on average (86th in college basketball).

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers’ +33 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.2 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

Wichita State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It grabs 35.1 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 32.1.

Wichita State makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (351st in college basketball), 4.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.1% from deep (310th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.7%.

Wichita State has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (109th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (299th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: