Memphis vs. Tulsa Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 5 Published 8:03 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday’s AAC slate includes the Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-11, 2-4 AAC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Tulsa 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Tulsa 78.8 Points For 73.8 74.1 Points Against 73.6 46.5% Field Goal % 42.3% 41.8% Opponent Field Goal % 43.8% 39.3% Three Point % 31.7% 32.9% Opponent Three Point % 33.2%

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers scoring leader is PJ Haggerty, who puts up 22.1 points per game.

Memphis is led in rebounding by Dain Dainja’s 6.3 rebounds per game and assists by Tyrese Hunter’s 3.4 assists per game.

The Tigers are led by Hunter from long distance. He hits 2.8 shots from deep per game.

Memphis’ blocks leader is Moussa Cisse, who records 1.4 per game. Haggerty leads the team averaging 2.1 steals an outing.

Tulsa’s Top Players

The Golden Hurricane go-to guy, Dwon Odom, leads the team in both scoring (13.5 points per game) and assists (4.9 assists per game).

When it comes to rebounds, Ian Smikle is the Tulsa leader with 5.9 per game.

Keaston Willis leads the Golden Hurricane in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.9 made threes per game.

Braeden Carrington is a defensive force for Tulsa, leading the team in both steals (1.3 per game) and blocks (0.7 per game).

