January 22 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Colorado Avalanche is a game to watch on a Wednesday NHL slate that features plenty of exciting matchups.

Live coverage of all the NHL action on Wednesday is available for you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch January 22 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Boston Bruins @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Columbus Blue Jackets @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

