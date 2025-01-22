How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23

The Thursday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Maryland Terrapins playing the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wichita State Shockers at No. 24 Memphis Tigers

Maryland Terrapins at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

