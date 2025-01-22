How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

SEC teams will take the court in three games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

