How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream – January 22 Published 8:41 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) will host the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Aggies allow to opponents.

In games Ole Miss shoots better than 39.0% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Aggies are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rebels sit at 234th.

The 78.8 points per game the Rebels score are 13.0 more points than the Aggies give up (65.8).

Ole Miss is 13-3 when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

Texas A&M has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Aggies are the top rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 250th.

The Aggies’ 76.4 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 65.7 the Rebels give up.

Texas A&M has a 14-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.8 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss is scoring 77.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 76.8 points per contest.

The Rebels are allowing 59.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.0 fewer points than they’re allowing in road games (72.8).

Ole Miss is sinking 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 0.3% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.6 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Texas A&M put up 74.7 points per game last season, 4.9 more than it averaged away (69.8).

The Aggies conceded fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than away (70.0) last season.

At home, Texas A&M knocked down 6.9 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). Texas A&M’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (27.6%) than on the road (26.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 LSU W 77-65 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/14/2025 @ Alabama W 74-64 Coleman Coliseum 1/18/2025 @ Mississippi State L 84-81 Humphrey Coliseum 1/22/2025 Texas A&M Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/25/2025 @ Missouri Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Mizzou Arena 1/29/2025 Texas – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 Alabama L 94-88 Reed Arena 1/14/2025 @ Kentucky L 81-69 Rupp Arena 1/18/2025 LSU W 68-57 Reed Arena 1/22/2025 @ Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/25/2025 @ Texas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Moody Center 1/28/2025 Oklahoma – Reed Arena

