How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes two games with an AAC team in play. Among those contests is the Temple Owls squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: