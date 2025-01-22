How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22
Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes two games with an AAC team in play. Among those contests is the Temple Owls squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s AAC Games
South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: