How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes two games with an AAC team in play. Among those contests is the Temple Owls squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers

Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - January 22

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream – January 22

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow