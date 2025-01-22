How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 23 Published 11:49 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Before the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET in Thursday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re looking to place a single wager or have your sights set on building a parlay.

Predators vs. Sharks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s over/under (6.5 goals) 18 times this season.

A total of 21 of San Jose’s games have finished with over 6.5 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (6.5) is 1.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.63) and the Sharks (2.6).

The 6.7 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.2 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -198

The Predators are 13-14 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Nashville is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -198 or shorter.

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 66.4% in this matchup.

Sharks Moneyline: +164

San Jose has 14 wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 50 times).

When the Sharks’ moneyline odds are +164 or longer, they have won eight games out of 34 opportunities.

San Jose has a 37.9% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

San Jose 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 45 points in 46 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.

With 34 points through 42 games (nine goals and 25 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

Across 36 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 97 goals while recording 877 saves.

Sharks Points Leaders

Mikael Granlund has recorded 14 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 26 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.3 shots per game and shooting 12%. That makes him among the leaders for San Jose with 40 total points (0.8 per game).

William Eklund’s 36 points this season, including 10 goals and 26 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for San Jose.

Macklin Celebrini has 14 goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 34.

Alexandar Georgiev’s record stands at 10-16-0 on the season, giving up 94 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 681 saves with an .879 save percentage (63rd in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away -198 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home – 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away –

Sharks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/18/2025 Islanders L 4-1 Away +185 1/20/2025 Bruins L 6-3 Away +182 1/21/2025 Predators L 7-5 Away +316 1/23/2025 Predators – Home +164 1/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 1/27/2025 Penguins – Home – 1/30/2025 Kraken – Away –

Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

