How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 23
Published 11:49 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Before the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET in Thursday’s contest between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re looking to place a single wager or have your sights set on building a parlay.
Predators vs. Sharks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s over/under (6.5 goals) 18 times this season.
- A total of 21 of San Jose’s games have finished with over 6.5 goals this season.
- The over/under for this game (6.5) is 1.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.63) and the Sharks (2.6).
- The 6.7 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.2 more than the total for this contest.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -198
- The Predators are 13-14 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Nashville is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -198 or shorter.
- The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 66.4% in this matchup.
Sharks Moneyline: +164
- San Jose has 14 wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 50 times).
- When the Sharks’ moneyline odds are +164 or longer, they have won eight games out of 34 opportunities.
- San Jose has a 37.9% implied probability to win this matchup.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
San Jose 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive options this season is Filip Forsberg, who has recorded 45 points in 46 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) to add to the team’s offensive efforts.
- With 34 points through 42 games (nine goals and 25 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.
- Across 36 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 97 goals while recording 877 saves.
Sharks Points Leaders
- Mikael Granlund has recorded 14 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 26 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.3 shots per game and shooting 12%. That makes him among the leaders for San Jose with 40 total points (0.8 per game).
- William Eklund’s 36 points this season, including 10 goals and 26 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for San Jose.
- Macklin Celebrini has 14 goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 34.
- Alexandar Georgiev’s record stands at 10-16-0 on the season, giving up 94 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 681 saves with an .879 save percentage (63rd in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-293
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|W 6-2
|Home
|-193
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|W 7-5
|Home
|-405
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|-198
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Away
|–
Sharks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/18/2025
|Islanders
|L 4-1
|Away
|+185
|1/20/2025
|Bruins
|L 6-3
|Away
|+182
|1/21/2025
|Predators
|L 7-5
|Away
|+316
|1/23/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+164
|1/25/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
|1/30/2025
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose
