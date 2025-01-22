College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 22 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday’s SEC college basketball schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Ole Miss Rebels, and we have predictions against the spread right here for all the matchups.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Florida -10.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 10.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -10.5

Florida -10.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels

Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss -3.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Pick: Georgia +1.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks

Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 0.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 0.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -1.5

Arkansas -1.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

