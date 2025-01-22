College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 22

Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 22

The Temple Owls versus the North Texas Mean Green is a game to watch on the Wednesday AAC college basketball slate that includes a lot of exciting contests. To see all our predictions against the spread, continue reading.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Florida -1 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: South Florida -1
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Temple +9 vs. North Texas

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: North Texas -9
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

