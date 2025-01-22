College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 22 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Temple Owls versus the North Texas Mean Green is a game to watch on the Wednesday AAC college basketball slate that includes a lot of exciting contests. To see all our predictions against the spread, continue reading.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Florida -1 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers

South Florida Bulls at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Florida by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -1

South Florida -1 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Temple +9 vs. North Texas

Matchup: Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -9

North Texas -9 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 22

January 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

