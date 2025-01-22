Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 23
Published 8:17 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025
The Marist Red Foxes versus the Niagara Purple Eagles is one of many compelling options on Thursday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Niagara +3.5 vs. Marist
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Western Kentucky +5.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Louisiana Tech by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan -3.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Manhattan Jaspers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Manhattan (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Coastal Carolina +6.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Georgia Southern by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia Southern (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Hampton +7.5 vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: Hampton Pirates at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: William & Mary by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: William & Mary (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -12.5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 14.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Samford +1.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Samford by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rider +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Rider Broncs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Rider by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Appalachian State +6.5 vs. Arkansas State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Mary’s (CA) -7.5 vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: San Francisco Dons at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
