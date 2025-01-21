Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 21
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
There are 12 games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 85, Vanderbilt 74
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 10.3 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 7.5 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 UConn Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 69
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 7.6 points
- Pick ATS: Butler (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 78, Ohio State 70
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 7.3 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Utah Utes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Utah 61
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 17.7 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. UCF Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, UCF 70
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 12.6 points
- Pick ATS: UCF (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Seton Hall 63
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 14.1 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: Prudential Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
SMU Mustangs vs. No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 77, SMU 76
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 0.1 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: West Virginia 74, Arizona State 68
- Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 5.9 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 22 Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 76, Texas 75
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 0 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UCLA Bruins vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Wisconsin 73
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.2 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 15 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 78, Washington 68
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 9.3 points
- Pick ATS: Washington (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
