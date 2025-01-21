Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 21 Published 12:28 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

There are 12 games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 85, Vanderbilt 74

Alabama 85, Vanderbilt 74 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 10.3 points

Alabama by 10.3 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68

Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 7.5 points

Tennessee by 7.5 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 UConn Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 69

UConn 77, Butler 69 Projected Favorite: UConn by 7.6 points

UConn by 7.6 points Pick ATS: Butler (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 78, Ohio State 70

Purdue 78, Ohio State 70 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 7.3 points

Purdue by 7.3 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Utah Utes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Utah 61

Houston 79, Utah 61 Projected Favorite: Houston by 17.7 points

Houston by 17.7 points Pick ATS: Houston (-17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. UCF Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, UCF 70

Iowa State 83, UCF 70 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 12.6 points

Iowa State by 12.6 points Pick ATS: UCF (+15.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Seton Hall 63

Marquette 77, Seton Hall 63 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 14.1 points

Marquette by 14.1 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Prudential Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

SMU Mustangs vs. No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Louisville 77, SMU 76

Louisville 77, SMU 76 Projected Favorite: Louisville by 0.1 points

Louisville by 0.1 points Pick ATS: Louisville (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: West Virginia 74, Arizona State 68

West Virginia 74, Arizona State 68 Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 5.9 points

West Virginia by 5.9 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 22 Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 76, Texas 75

Missouri 76, Texas 75 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 0 points

Missouri by 0 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCLA Bruins vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Wisconsin 73

UCLA 74, Wisconsin 73 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.2 points

UCLA by 0.2 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 15 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 78, Washington 68

Oregon 78, Washington 68 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 9.3 points

Oregon by 9.3 points Pick ATS: Washington (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

