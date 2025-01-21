Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 4:32 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the San Jose Sharks. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -9, in 18:05 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 30 points in all.
- He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 23 games this season, with six multiple-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sharks are giving up 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in league action.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
- The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|45
|Games
|0
|30
|Points
|0
|16
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|0
