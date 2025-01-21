Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the San Jose Sharks. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -9, in 18:05 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 30 points in all.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 45 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 23 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sharks are giving up 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in league action.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 30 Points 0 16 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

