Spence gives resignation to board NP Superintendent of schools Published 10:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Staff Report

North Panola School District Superintendent Chad Spence last month submitted a letter of

resignation to the board of trustees, effective at the conclusion of the academic year.

Spence said the district has made crucial improvements to building infrastructure during his

tenure at the helm of the school system, and achieved a successful rating from the Mississippi

Department of Education for the past two school years.

“I am also proud to note that the district began this year with a $8.3 million fund balance,

ensuring financial stability and a strong foundation for the future,” Spence said.

The following is a copy of the letter Spence gave board members at last month’s meeting.

“It is with a mix of gratitude and reflection that I formally submit my resignation as

Superintendent of Education for the North Panola School District, effective June 30, 2025.

Serving the students, families, and staff of this district has been one of the greatest honors of

my professional career. Over the course of my tenure, I have witnessed firsthand the

unwavering dedication of our educators, the resilience of our students, and the invaluable

support of our community. Together, we have accomplished much to ensure the success and

growth of our district.

This decision was not made lightly, as my commitment to the district and its mission has always

been my priority. However, after thoughtful consideration, I believe it is time for me to step aside

and pursue new career opportunities for myself and allow new leadership to build upon the

progress we have made together.

I remain fully committed to fulfilling my responsibilities and ensuring a smooth transition

during the remainder of my term. Please know that my focus will continue to be on

advancing the goals of the district and maintaining the highest standards of educational

excellence for our students.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve in this capacity and for your support throughout my

tenure. I am confident that the North Panola School District will continue to thrive and achieve

great success in the years ahead.”