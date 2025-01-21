Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 4:32 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks meet on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 23:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -18.
- Josi has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 22 different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and 13 assists.
- Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).
- In 41 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with 10 multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in league action in goals against.
- The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|41
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: