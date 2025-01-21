Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks meet on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Josi intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 23:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -18.

Josi has 32 points overall, having at least one point in 22 different games.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and 13 assists.

Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).

In 41 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with 10 multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in league action in goals against.

The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 41 Games 0 32 Points 0 8 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

