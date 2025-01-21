​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Jan. 13

Latoya Latrice Fondren, 98 Will Stewart Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to appear.

Misty Dawn Carpenter-McGee, 125 CR 238, Tilatobia, arrested on a bench warrant.

John Patrick Smith, 313 Willa St., Batesville, charged with three counts of contempt of court

(failure to appear).

Shundarrius Carvonte Ladd, 2053 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault,

disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and possession of a controlled substance.

Antonious Shane Taper, Jr., 203 Calvary St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault,

disorderly conduct/failure to comply, firearm enhancement penalty, and possession of a

controlled substance.

Lavantae Tyshon Cox, 148 Fogg Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jan. 14

Alchello E. House, 300 Ridge Rd., Courtland. Charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Alisa Monique Petty, 12871B Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Jan. 15

Earnest Lee Gleaton, 346 Gleaton Rd., Pope charged with failure to register as a sex offender

of habitual criminal life.

Martinellus Deandre Bryant, 150 MLK Dr., Batesville, held for Coahoma County authorities.

Willie James Irby, 701 Bill Wallace Subdivision, Sardis, charged with leaving the scene of an

accident.

Jonathan Amkos Strickland, 306 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with speeding (85/70) and no

seatbelt.

Trinidy Jermon Hentz, 10128 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance, improper equipment, and expired drivers license.

Jan. 16

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Verkedra Artise Hall, 112 Field St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Giegdreous Devon Leland, 204 Everette St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and

possession of a controlled substance (arrested on warrants).

Brandy Dawn Ivy, 2383 Hubbard Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a firearm by a

felon.

Jan. 17

Ashley Armeta Cox, 1926 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct and DUI.

LaCravious Jones Eppinger, 217 Hwy. 51S, Como, held on a detention order.

Derrick Dewayne Brown, 107 Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with no drivers license,

disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Lakendrick Johnson, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Felicia Marie Smith, 2269 Crouch Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Jan. 18

Wildarious Vantrell Galee, 309 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Alexus Donyell Antionette Sanford, 67A Alred Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic

violence, providing false identifying information, and three counts of failure to appear.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Jan. 19

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace and

malicious mischief.

Sara Kathleen Haire, 15410 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Jan. 20

Bennie Brayden Yancey, 3325 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with minor in possession of

alcohol.

Ashlyn Renee Ellis, 1364 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with careless driving, minor in

possession of alcohol, and DUI.