Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 22 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Wednesday’s contest that pits the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) versus the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Ole Miss. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas A&M projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Ole Miss. The over/under is listed at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss -3.5 Point total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -166, Texas A&M +138

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 73, Texas A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)

Texas A&M (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)

Ole Miss has a 13-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M, who is 10-8-0 ATS. Both the Rebels and the Aggies are 7-11-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams score 155.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Texas A&M has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They’re putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball.

Ole Miss is 237th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 32.4 its opponents average.

Ole Miss hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (71st in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from deep (94th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game while shooting 29.3%.

The Rebels put up 101.2 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball), while giving up 84.3 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

Ole Miss has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.8 per game (sixth in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (16th in college basketball).

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies put up 76.4 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (44th in college basketball). They have a +191 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The 37.2 rebounds per game Texas A&M accumulates rank 16th in the country, 9.1 more than the 28.1 its opponents record.

Texas A&M connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (272nd in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

Texas A&M has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (155th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 13.8 it forces (45th in college basketball).

