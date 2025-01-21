Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, February 4 Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday’s SEC slate includes the Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) facing the Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Kentucky 78.8 Points For 89.2 65.7 Points Against 76.1 45% Field Goal % 48.5% 40.5% Opponent Field Goal % 41.8% 35.5% Three Point % 36.7% 29.3% Opponent Three Point % 28.7%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels in scoring, racking up 14.2 points per game.

Jaylen Murray leads Ole Miss with 3.9 assists a game and Malik Dia paces the squad with 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Pedulla is the top three-point shooter for the Rebels, hitting 2.3 per game.

Ole Miss’ blocks leader is Dre Davis, who collects 1.2 per game. Pedulla leads the team averaging 2.4 steals an outing.

Kentucky’s Top Players

The Wildcats leader in scoring is Otega Oweh with 15.7 points per game. He also adds 4.1 rebounds per game and 1.8 assists per game.

When it comes to Kentucky leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Amari Williams with 8.8 rebounds per game and Lamont Butler with 4.9 assists per game.

Koby Brea leads the Wildcats in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.8 made threes per game.

Butler tops Kentucky in steals with 1.8 per game, and Williams leads the squad in blocks with 1.6 per game.

id: