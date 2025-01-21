Old Man Winter visits the South Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

Winnie stood relatively still this morning as I slid her sleek, little body into her

warm green sweater. I layered up, and we were soon out the door on time to meet

our walking buddies. When I saw Karen and Elaine all bundled up I should have

realized that I wasn’t dressed warmly enough, but I did have on layers so off we

went.

About halfway around the block my fingers tingled from the cold, and I somewhat

sheepishly requested we reverse course so I could pick up my coat and gloves. Upon

arrival I left Miss Winnie because I thought her little paws had to be freezing. Way

down south where we live the truly cold weather we are experiencing is unusual.

Tuesday snow is in the forecast, and I am really excited about the prospect. Our

neighbors to the north have resources to treat the roads to make driving safer, but

icy or snowy roads are such an unusual occurrence that we have no such resources.

On top of that we have very little experience navigating vehicles or even walking

when ice or snow are part of the scenario.

A few years ago I was walking through an icy parking lot up north and almost lost

my footing. It is very hard to keep from slipping on ice so my best advice is to be

very careful where you walk. Stay away from areas where ice may accumulate and

off the roads if at all possible.

I just checked out my weather app and was surprised to see that snow is also

forecast for Wednesday! Old man winter is giving us a taste of what our northern

friends are accustomed to. Hopefully, there won’t be ice along with the snow, but as

with any weather event it is good to be prepared.

It is important to be stocked with the usual necessary things such as food, water,

batteries, and a tank of gas. I don’t think they are predicting power outages, but I

remember a pretty big snow when my kids were young when our power did go out.

I think the snow accumulated on some tree branches, which in turn broke and took

down a power line.

If winter weather home maintenance hasn’t been taken care of in a while there is

still time to get some new weather stripping up and caulk around the window trim

to seal off any drafts. It also may be a good time to check the antifreeze levels in your

car.

Our family and vehicle may need extra care right now, but surely we don’t want to

leave out our beloved pets. If it is too cold for us to be comfortable outside it is also

too cold for a pet, so now is the time to get a warm, cozy spot either in the garage or

the interior of our homes for outside pets. I hope you are all ready to enjoy the

winter weather!