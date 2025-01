Norwood is ‘25 All-Star Published 10:30 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

South Panola junior Lauren Norwood has been selected to play in the 2025 Mississippi Sports

Medicine North/South All-Star basketball game March 25 at A.E.Wood Coliseum on the campus

of Mississippi College in Clinton. Norwood is currently averaging 13 points, five rebounds, four

assists, and three steals on the season for the Lady Tigers. (Contributed)