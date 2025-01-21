NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hornets Picks for January 22 Published 11:40 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-15) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (11-28), who have won three straight as well. The Grizzlies are big favorites (-12.5) in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET (on FDSSE) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Wednesday’s game.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 12.5)

Memphis has 28 wins in 43 games against the spread this season.

Charlotte’s record against the spread is 20-19-0.

The Grizzlies don’t have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Hornets’ ATS record as 12.5-point underdogs or more is 4-2.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (239.5)





The Grizzlies’ 43 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 239.5 points 18 times.

The Hornets have combined with their opponents to score more than 239.5 points in six of 39 games this season.

Memphis’ matchups this year have an average point total of 233.1, 6.4 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Charlotte’s contests this season have a 223.1-point average over/under, 16.4 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hornets are the league’s 30th-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the league’s 22nd-ranked scoring defense while the Hornets are the second-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-699)

The Grizzlies have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 21 (75%) of those contests.

The Hornets have been victorious in nine, or 25.7%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -699 or more once this season and won that game.

Charlotte has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +500 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Grizzlies have a 87.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: