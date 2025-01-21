Local physician honored by Northwest CC Young Alumni Professional Achievement Award Published 11:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

New Release

Northwest Mississippi Community College has named Dr. Robert Barnes, a primary care

physician at Progressive Health in Batesville, as the recipient of the Young Alumni Professional

Achievement Award and will honor him at the Northwest Soiree, Masquerade Among the Stars,

on March 29.

The Soiree is the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event held by the

Northwest Foundation at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts.

Dr. Barnes was from just up the road in Coldwater before heading south in 2010 when he

started his first years as a Ranger in Senatobia. He wanted to help those in rural communities

like he’d grown up in, to help them get the best health care in their hometowns which

traditionally have been underserved.

Through the pursuit of becoming a good doctor, he won a prestigious scholarship for those

seeking to be rural health care providers. This scholarship paid his way through his medical

school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in exchange for him staying in

a rural area to provide health care after graduation.

He earned his undergraduate degree at Delta State University, which was paid for by a Phi

Theta Kappa Scholarship that he earned while attending Northwest.

Dr. Barnes said he aims to treat his clients like family, being patient and compassionate with

them. One of his methods is as he goes through their chart, he sits next to them to explain all

the results and what they mean.

His instructors said that they were unsurprised by him being chosen for this award as he’s

always been an exceptional person with a bright future. Dr. Barnes, thankful for this award, said

that he couldn’t have done it without all the instructors, mentors, and teachers as well as his

family, especially his wife, who supported him as he went through med school and now beyond.