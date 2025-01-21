How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

Published 11:46 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 22

Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars

No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs

Xavier Musketeers at No. 20 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

