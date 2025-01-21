How to Watch the NBA Today, January 22 Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Houston Rockets is one game in particular to see on a Wednesday NBA slate that includes nine compelling contests.

If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 22

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and AZFamily

YES and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN

ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH

SCHN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK

KJZZ and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSC

NBCS-BOS and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

