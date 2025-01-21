How to Watch the NBA Today, January 22
Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Houston Rockets is one game in particular to see on a Wednesday NBA slate that includes nine compelling contests.
If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NBA play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 22
Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
