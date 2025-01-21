How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 22 Published 7:55 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

A pair of streaking teams meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15) host the Charlotte Hornets (11-28) on January 22, 2025. The Grizzlies will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hornets, who have won three straight.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 23-7 overall.

The Hornets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 123.1 points per game the Grizzlies record are 10.6 more points than the Hornets give up (112.5).

Memphis is 26-8 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Charlotte has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Hornets’ 107.1 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 114.9 the Grizzlies give up.

Charlotte is 6-3 when it scores more than 114.9 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Grizzlies put up 122.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 123.4 points per game on the road.

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this season, ceding 110.8 points per game, compared to 118.9 in away games.

The Grizzlies are averaging 13.9 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than they’re averaging in away games (14.1, 37.3%).

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hornets are scoring fewer points at home (106.4 per game) than on the road (107.9). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (110) than on the road (115.2).

In 2024-25 Charlotte is giving up 5.2 fewer points per game at home (110) than away (115.2).

The Hornets pick up 1.6 fewer assists per game at home (23.1) than on the road (24.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Jake LaRavia Questionable Back Luke Kennard Questionable Ankle

Hornets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Grant Williams Out For Season Acl Brandon Miller Out Wrist Tre Mann Out Back

id: