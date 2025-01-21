How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 21 Published 8:45 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Three games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

