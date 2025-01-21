How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 21

Published 8:45 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 21

Three games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

