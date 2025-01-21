How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22
Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes five games featuring an AAC team in play. Among those games is the South Florida Bulls playing the Tulane Green Wave.
Today’s AAC Games
Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
Rice Owls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
