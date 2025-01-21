How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22 Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes five games featuring an AAC team in play. Among those games is the South Florida Bulls playing the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Rice Owls at UAB Blazers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 7:30 PM ET

