How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22

Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes five games featuring an AAC team in play. Among those games is the South Florida Bulls playing the Tulane Green Wave.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Charlotte 49ers at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

Rice Owls at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

