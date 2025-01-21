Grizzlies vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 3

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 3

Southwest Division rivals square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15) welcome in the San Antonio Spurs (19-22) at FedExForum, starting on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. It’s the third matchup between the clubs this year.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSW
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Spurs
123.1 Points Avg. 111.6
114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113
48.4% Field Goal % 45.5%
37% Three Point % 34.4%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 22.6 points per game while also adding 2.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 10 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.
  • Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down two per game.
  • Jackson racks up 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Spurs’ Top Players

  • Victor Wembanyama is at the top of the Spurs scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 24.4 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game to go with 3.7 assists per contest this season.
  • The Spurs have gotten 9.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds out of Chris Paul this season.
  • Wembanyama averages 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Paul’s 1.3 steals and Wembanyama’s four blocks per game are important to the Spurs’ defensive production.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/24 Pelicans Home
1/25 Jazz Home
1/27 Knicks Away
1/30 Rockets Home
2/2 Bucks Away
2/3 Spurs Home
2/5 Raptors Away
2/8 Thunder Home
2/11 Suns Away
2/12 Clippers Away
2/20 Pacers Away

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/23 Pacers Away
1/25 Pacers Home
1/29 Clippers Home
1/31 Bucks Home
2/1 Heat Home
2/3 Grizzlies Away
2/5 Hawks Away
2/7 Hornets Away
2/8 Magic Away
2/10 Wizards Away
2/12 Celtics Away

