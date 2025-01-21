Grizzlies vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Monday, Feb. 3 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Southwest Division rivals square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15) welcome in the San Antonio Spurs (19-22) at FedExForum, starting on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. It’s the third matchup between the clubs this year.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Spurs 123.1 Points Avg. 111.6 114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113 48.4% Field Goal % 45.5% 37% Three Point % 34.4%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 22.6 points per game while also adding 2.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 10 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down two per game.

Jackson racks up 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Spurs’ Top Players

Victor Wembanyama is at the top of the Spurs scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 24.4 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game to go with 3.7 assists per contest this season.

The Spurs have gotten 9.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds out of Chris Paul this season.

Wembanyama averages 3.2 made threes per game.

Paul’s 1.3 steals and Wembanyama’s four blocks per game are important to the Spurs’ defensive production.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/24 Pelicans – Home – 1/25 Jazz – Home – 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away – 2/3 Spurs – Home – 2/5 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away –

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/23 Pacers – Away – 1/25 Pacers – Home – 1/29 Clippers – Home – 1/31 Bucks – Home – 2/1 Heat – Home – 2/3 Grizzlies – Away – 2/5 Hawks – Away – 2/7 Hornets – Away – 2/8 Magic – Away – 2/10 Wizards – Away – 2/12 Celtics – Away –

