Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - January 22

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15), which currently has three players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (11-28, also three injured players) at FedExForum on Wednesday, January 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Grizzlies won on Monday 108-106 over the Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 24 points, 11 rebounds and zero assists for the Grizzlies.

The Hornets’ last game on Monday ended in a 110-105 victory over the Mavericks. Miles Bridges put up 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Hornets.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3
Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6
Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Grant Williams PF Out For Season Acl 10.4 5.1 2.3
Brandon Miller SF Out Wrist 21 4.9 3.6
Tre Mann PG Questionable Back 14.1 2.9 3

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: FDSSE
