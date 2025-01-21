Grizzlies vs. Hornets Injury Report Today – January 22
Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (28-15), which currently has three players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (11-28, also three injured players) at FedExForum on Wednesday, January 22 at 8:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Grizzlies won on Monday 108-106 over the Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 24 points, 11 rebounds and zero assists for the Grizzlies.
The Hornets’ last game on Monday ended in a 110-105 victory over the Mavericks. Miles Bridges put up 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Hornets.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|4
|1.7
|1.6
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|9.2
|2.3
|3.8
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Grant Williams
|PF
|Out For Season
|Acl
|10.4
|5.1
|2.3
|Brandon Miller
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|21
|4.9
|3.6
|Tre Mann
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|14.1
|2.9
|3
Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
