Election Commissioners Sworn Published 9:36 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Circuit Clerk Heather Turner (left) administered oaths of office to three of the five members of

the Panola County Election Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Batesville Courthouse.

Dorothy K. Wilbourn (Dist. 1), Kaye Smythe (Dist. 5), and Wayne Belk (Dist. 3) were sworn in for

the 2025-2028 term of office. Each of the election commissioners were re-elected, or had no

opponents, in the 2024 General Election. Election Commission board members have staggered

terms and are not on the ballot together. (Contributed)