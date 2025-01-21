Election Commissioners Sworn
Published 9:36 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Circuit Clerk Heather Turner (left) administered oaths of office to three of the five members of
the Panola County Election Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Batesville Courthouse.
Dorothy K. Wilbourn (Dist. 1), Kaye Smythe (Dist. 5), and Wayne Belk (Dist. 3) were sworn in for
the 2025-2028 term of office. Each of the election commissioners were re-elected, or had no
opponents, in the 2024 General Election. Election Commission board members have staggered
terms and are not on the ballot together. (Contributed)