Election Commissioners Sworn

Published 9:36 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Staff reports

Circuit Clerk Heather Turner (left) administered oaths of office to three of the five members of
the Panola County Election Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Batesville Courthouse.
Dorothy K. Wilbourn (Dist. 1), Kaye Smythe (Dist. 5), and Wayne Belk (Dist. 3) were sworn in for
the 2025-2028 term of office. Each of the election commissioners were re-elected, or had no
opponents, in the 2024 General Election. Election Commission board members have staggered
terms and are not on the ballot together. (Contributed)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Revisiting the classics

TV and snow cream on the farm

Winter is here, so…soup’s on!

Nurses Pinned at Holmes

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow